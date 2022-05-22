Video shows officers ended pursuit before fatal crash in Anoka

Newly released squad car footage shows that Coon Rapids police stopped pursuing a fleeing driver before he was killed in a crash Wednesday.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over a driver in a 2000 Buick LeSabre for a traffic stop on Hanson Boulevard Northwest near Gate Drive Northwest at about 11:37 p.m.

A pursuit ensued with the suspect fleeing into Anoka. The squad car footage, released Friday, shows the officer turn off the sirens and pull over, ending the pursuit.

The suspect continued for about a mile before crashing into a Dodge Ram on Main Street near Ferry Street in Anoka.

The suspect, identified as Brian Edward Harper, 30, of St. Paul, was killed in the crash. The passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Ram suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.