Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes

The outage happened Sunday morning.

A power outage that impacted almost 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis was caused by a squirrel.

That's according to Xcel Energy, which had to deal with the sudden outage on Sunday morning.

"I just learned that a squirrel had come into contact with our equipment, causing the outage," a spokeswoman said, adding that crews were out quickly to fix the problem.

The outage lasted about an hour after starting at around 10 a.m.

It's the second time in the past few months that a squirrel has caused an outage in the Twin Cities.

In June, a squirrel came into contact with Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative substation equipment, causing power to be lost for an hour at 4,000 households in Prior Lake.

