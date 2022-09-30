Skip to main content
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes

Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes

There's no telling when or where the squirrels will strike next.

Pixabay

There's no telling when or where the squirrels will strike next.

The squirrels are at it again. 

The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. 

MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later, at 9:30 a.m. 

The outage comes less than three weeks after a squirrels' taste for utilities caused nearly 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis to lose power. 

It happened again in June, with MVEC saying around 4,000 households lost power in the Prior Lake area thanks to a squirrel.

Next Up

Pixabay - gray squirrel
MN News

Squirrel blamed for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes

There's no telling when or where the squirrels will strike next.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 8.11.55 AM
MN News

Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust

The case is believed to represent the largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 9.27.53 AM
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Diner to launch new, expanded home with a drag show

The new location will still feature the diner's classic offerings, as well as a new cabaret venue and cocktail lounge.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman found dead at Minneapolis home was stabbed multiple times

LaTiffany Altanette Lessley was found dead in a north Minneapolis home Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 4.48.45 PM
MN News

Bloomington PD announce what's likely 'largest fentanyl bust in Midwest'

The case is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Sept. 27

This week's report represents data collected Sept. 21-27.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 2.56.10 PM
MN News

MN health officials warn of potential for measles outbreak amid rise in cases

A recent case among a child with no travel history is prompting heightened concern.

skid steer
WI News

Four-year-old boy dies in accident on western Wisconsin farm

The boy was struck by a skid steer, according to police.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 2.41.51 PM
MN Food & Drink

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge hits the market for $6M

The restaurant will remain open while the property is on the market.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 12.27.48 PM
MN Business

Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard

The developer is proposing two buildings connected via skyway.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 1.27.38 PM
Minnesota Life

'Exceptionally rare' meteorite impact crater found in the Twin Cities metro

Had it struck in today's world, much of the Twin Cities would've been wiped out.

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

Organizers seeking ideas for 'reimagining' of Grand Old Day

A task force is set to begin meeting next month to reimagine the event.

Related

Pixabay - gray squirrel
MN News

Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes

The outage happened Sunday morning.

Pixabay - gray squirrel
MN Weird

Squirrel causes 4,000 Prior Lake households to lose power Sunday

The power outage lasted just over an hour.

prior lake high school
MN News

Two students face discipline over racist messages at Prior Lake High School

Families and students were largely uncooperative with the investigation.

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Authorities ID girl, 8, struck and killed while riding bike in Prior Lake

The crash remains under investigation.

Prior Lake Police
MN News

Warnings in Prior Lake after overnight burglaries

Police share tips on preventing break-ins.

Screen Shot 2021-11-23 at 8.46.26 AM
MN News

School board walks out amid angry scenes at meeting over racism in Prior Lake

The meeting grew tense after the board heard from multiple student speakers.

image
MN News

City officials eye purchase of longtime downtown Savage hotel

The highway-side hotel is on the market.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.21.45 PM
MN News

One airlifted after crash on rural Scott County highway

The State Patrol shut down Highway 282 in both directions Thursday afternoon.