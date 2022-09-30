Squirrel blamed for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes

The squirrels are at it again.

The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power.

MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later, at 9:30 a.m.

The outage comes less than three weeks after a squirrels' taste for utilities caused nearly 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis to lose power.

It happened again in June, with MVEC saying around 4,000 households lost power in the Prior Lake area thanks to a squirrel.