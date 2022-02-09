St. Cloud 14-year-old found safe after being reported missing

Camron G. McNeal, 14, of St. Cloud, has been located and is safe, according to an update Wednesday morning from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

McNeal was announced as a missing person earlier this week after he hadn't been seen since Jan. 19.

The sheriff's office said it was possible that he was still in St. Cloud, potentially in the south or southeast areas of the city, though no information has been provided about where he was located.