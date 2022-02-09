Skip to main content
St. Cloud 14-year-old found safe after being reported missing

St. Cloud 14-year-old found safe after being reported missing

The 14-year-old was reported missing earlier this week.

St. Cloud Police Department

The 14-year-old was reported missing earlier this week.

Camron G. McNeal, 14, of St. Cloud, has been located and is safe, according to an update Wednesday morning from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. 

McNeal was announced as a missing person earlier this week after he hadn't been seen since Jan. 19. 

The sheriff's office said it was possible that he was still in St. Cloud, potentially in the south or southeast areas of the city, though no information has been provided about where he was located. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud 14-year-old found safe after being reported missing

The 14-year-old was reported missing earlier this week.

Screen Shot 2022-02-09 at 7.37.31 AM
MN News

Horses fall through ice in Minnesota; 1 dies, 1 survives

It's unclear how long the horses were in the water before they were found.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Watch: Foligno knees Winnipeg player in the face, Wild lose

Could Foligno face discipline after a loss to the Jets?

Marcus Foligno / Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Watch: Wild, Jets erupt with dueling hockey fights

Are you not entertained?

Screen Shot 2019-05-20 at 11.00.15 AM
MN News

Xcel Energy to generate 81% of electricity carbon-free by 2032

One expert labeled it a "huge milestone in Minnesota’s transition to a carbon-free electric system."

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo wants fans to remain standing until Timberwolves score

Please, and thank you.

Mackenzie sinner
MN News

Support for Winona State teen who suffered brain injury after being hit by car

She suffered broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN Music and Radio

WCCO's Mike Max calls downtown Minneapolis a 'hellhole'

Max believes downtown Minneapolis "sucks the life" out of people who work there.

frey feb 7 committee screengrab
MN News

Frey's explanation over Minneapolis' no-knock policy under scrutiny

They're working to answer questions about what was — and wasn't —banned.

police lights
MN News

Tip from the public leads to suspect in fatal Twin Cities hit-and-run

The driver could face felony criminal charges for the crash.

amir locke student protest
MN News

Students walk out of school, protest killing of Amir Locke

The demonstration was organized by Minnesota Teen Activists.

Pizza Shark
MN Food & Drink

Pizza Shark to open its second Minneapolis location

The pizza joint opened its doors in Uptown last year.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-11-01 at 6.52.04 AM
MN News

10-year-old Crystal girl reported missing returned home safely

She was reported missing early Thursday morning.

becker missing person
MN News

Update: Missing 82-year-old man found safe

He was last seen Sunday and did not return home. He was found safe on Monday.

Mounds View PD missing 12yo Riddley
MN News

Missing Twin Cities 12-year-old found safe, police say

The boy left his home over the weekend and hadn't been heard from for days.

Pixabay - pool ladder water
MN News

Missing 5-year-old dies after being found in Burnsville pool

The boy was found in the pool about 40 minutes after being reported missing.

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

MPD missing Heard - crop 1_
MN News

Minneapolis woman missing a week is found safe

The 36-year-old is receiving help, Minneapolis PD says.

st louis co missing person terry - edit
MN News

Missing Minnesota man found dead in 'hidden room'

He reported missing this week, but hadn't been heard from since Nov. 27.

Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 6.52.46 AM
MN News

Teenage boy missing from East Bethel is found safe

The 17-year-old has not been seen since Friday afternoon.