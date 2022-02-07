St. Cloud 14-year-old has been missing nearly 3 weeks

Authorities are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who went missing nearly three weeks ago.

Camron McNeal was last seen at his St. Cloud home on Jan. 19, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Monday, with those who care about him reaching out to law enforcement. He's been missing since, and the sheriff's office is now reaching out to the public for assistance.

Camron McNeal. Stearns County Sheriff's Office

McNeal is about 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds, the sheriff's office says, with brown eyes and black hair (worn in short dreads). When last seen, he had on white shoes, a red sweatshirt, and a blue jacket with Yogi Bear on the back.

The sheriff's office said they think he might still be in St. Cloud, potentially in the south or southeast areas of the city. He sometimes uses the surname "Jackson" as well.

Anyone who knows where McNeal is or where he might be is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240.