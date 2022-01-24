St. Cloud 27-year-old ID'd as victim of homicide near U of M

Skip to main content
St. Cloud 27-year-old ID'd as victim of homicide near University of Minnesota

The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred Thursday near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.

The man killed in a triple shooting near the University of Minnesota Thursday has been identified.

U of M and Minneapolis police responded to a report of gunfire near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South at 11:22 p.m. A man with an apparent gunshot wound died at the scene. 

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the man was Mahamed Hassan Mahamud, 27, of St. Cloud. The cause of death was identified as multiple gunshot wounds.

Two other people at the scene also suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

A woman, who was found near the 1600 block of 4th Street South, and a man, who was found on the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South, were both taken to the hospital. Police haven't revealed a potential motive and have not said why the victims were all found in different locations.

Police believe that the victims were in a car when another vehicle pulled up. The occupants then shot into the victim’s car before speeding away. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.

