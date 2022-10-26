Skip to main content
St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances

The suspect and victim had argued via text message the night before, with the victim telling the man to leave her alone.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday.

Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.

According to a criminal complaint, Hammond was found next to her vehicle in the parking lot with a puddle of blood around her head, having been shot in the neck allegedly by Carpenter just before 7 a.m. 

A coworker said they had seen Carpenter leave his vehicle and walk to the south end of the parking lot – where the shooting happened – before they heard a gunshot. He was then seeing jogging towards his vehicle and driving away.

Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers checking her phone found "numerous text messages" between her and Carpenter from the night prior.

In those messages, Hammond said she "did not want to be touched by [Carpenter], nor did she want to be manipulated by him."

Per the criminal complaint, she also told him "to not make things uncomfortable at work." Hammond sent a text message to another person stating that Carpenter "was mad at her."

Coworkers told police Carpenter had "made numerous advances towards [Hammond] but his advances had been repeatedly rebuffed over the course of the past month."

The same coworkers also described Carpenter as having a bad temper.

One of the coworkers was then on the phone with Carpenter, telling him Hammond had been shot. He said that he knew that, and said he was at his sister's house, where police could find him.

Police found a loaded 9 mm pistol in a carrying case in his car, with a round in the chamber. The style and brand of the bullets matched the casing found next to the victim.

When questioned, he initially claimed he saw Hammond had been shot and "a person in the hat" was attending to her. He claimed he was too traumatized and left the scene.

But police noticed he made "several contradictory statements" during questioning. He also admitted he didn't sleep well the night before and kept waking up due to the text argument he'd had with the victim.

