St. Cloud man fires shot at police in hours-long standoff, surrenders

A St. Cloud man fired a single shot at police during an hours-long standoff on Tuesday.

The man, 37-year-old Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, was arrested and is currently being held in Stearns County Jail on charges related to the incident.

Police in St. Cloud said at about 8:35 a.m., the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force served a knock and announce search warrant relating to a narcotics investigation at an apartment on the 2700 block of 16th Street South.

St. Cloud PD says as officers knocked on the door, Jacobs threatened "to shoot officers" through the door. Officers then backed away from the apartment, setting up a perimeter.

Shortly thereafter, Jacobs yelled out statements threatening to kill himself, and then fired a single shot that "exited through a wall into the hallway where officers were staging."

No officers were struck by the bullet, and police did not fire back. Once Jacobs fired his weapon, officers began to evacuate the apartment complex.

The St. Cloud SWAT team also arrived alongside negotiators to the scene. After several hours of talks between Jacobs and police, the 37-year-old peacefully surrendered around 3:50 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident or injury, authorities said.

No one was injured in this incident.

Jacobs has a lengthy criminal record. According to court records, he has been convicted of check forgery, domestic assault, theft, DWI, disorderly conduct, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.