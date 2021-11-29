St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

A St. Cloud mother has been arrested after her baby was found dead during a welfare check.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers reported to the 2900 block of Maine Prairie Road at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to perform a welfare check.

Once at the scene, officers located a dead 3-month-old child. After an investigation at the scene, the child’s mother, 26, was arrested "for causing the child’s death," the department announced in a press release.

The woman was transported to the Stearns County Jail and is being held on charges related to second-degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

Bring Me The News does not typically identity suspects until formal charges are filed.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.