Police: 34-year-old dies in early morning house fire

They found the victim's body on the second floor of the home.

St. Cloud police have identified the person found dead in an early morning house fire this week as a 34-year-old.

The police department said Kaitlyn Anne Hitchcock died in the blaze on the 100 block of 17th Avenue S. around 4:25 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to enter the main floor of the home, carrying out a resident who was in a wheelchair. 

But they were told an adult may still be on the second floor. 

Firefighters quickly entered the home to knock back the blaze and found Hitchcock's body on the upper story.

The police department said Hitchcock lived at the home. Their death was likely due to injuries sustained from the smoke and fire, the department added.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire but believe it was accidental, not suspicious.

