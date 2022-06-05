Skip to main content

7-year-old skateboarder injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The incident happened Friday evening at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South.


Police in St. Cloud are looking for a suspect who hit a child on a skateboard with their car before fleeing the scene.

St. Cloud police officers were called to the hit-and-run at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South at around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found an injured 7-year-old boy. He had been heading south on 7th Avenue on a skateboard when he was hit by a driver traveling on 11th Avenue.

The driver fled the scene.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash is a four-door silver sedan that likely has damage near or underneath the front bumper.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

