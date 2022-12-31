St. Cloud sees increase in OD deaths, urges awareness around fentanyl

The St. Cloud Police Department has issued a warning about the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl after the city saw an “unprecedented” number of overdose deaths this year.

In a Thursday release, the department called fentanyl a “significant issue across our country and our state."

According to the release, St. Cloud has reported 19 overdose deaths as of Thursday this year. Fentanyl was a contributing factor in 16 of the deaths.

The number of fatal ODs in St. Cloud has risen from 14 in 2021. In 2020, that number was eight, while both 2019 and 2018 saw two overdose deaths in each.

Of the deaths reported in 2022, one was a two-year-old child who had ingested the drug accidentally. The other deaths were people between the ages of 22 and 66.

Fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, either intentionally or unintentionally, which contributes to the overdose death numbers, police say. In the St. Cloud area, fentanyl is most commonly found in pill and powder form.

“There are always concerns regarding the potential that younger people will increasingly be affected by a dangerous drug like fentanyl,” the release read.

“We encourage parents and guardians to be vigilant and to educate their teens and young adults about the dangers associated with fentanyl.”