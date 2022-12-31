Skip to main content
St. Cloud sees increase in OD deaths, urges awareness around fentanyl

St. Cloud sees increase in OD deaths, urges awareness around fentanyl

St. Cloud reported 19 overdose deaths in 2022, including 16 from fentanyl.

St. Cloud Police Department

St. Cloud reported 19 overdose deaths in 2022, including 16 from fentanyl.

The St. Cloud Police Department has issued a warning about the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl after the city saw an “unprecedented” number of overdose deaths this year.

In a Thursday release, the department called fentanyl a “significant issue across our country and our state."

According to the release, St. Cloud has reported 19 overdose deaths as of Thursday this year. Fentanyl was a contributing factor in 16 of the deaths.

The number of fatal ODs in St. Cloud has risen from 14 in 2021. In 2020, that number was eight, while both 2019 and 2018 saw two overdose deaths in each.

Of the deaths reported in 2022, one was a two-year-old child who had ingested the drug accidentally. The other deaths were people between the ages of 22 and 66. 

Fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, either intentionally or unintentionally, which contributes to the overdose death numbers, police say. In the St. Cloud area, fentanyl is most commonly found in pill and powder form.

“There are always concerns regarding the potential that younger people will increasingly be affected by a dangerous drug like fentanyl,” the release read.

“We encourage parents and guardians to be vigilant and to educate their teens and young adults about the dangers associated with fentanyl.”

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 31, killed in crash on I-35E in downtown St. Paul

The Rochester woman died in the single-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 10.20.27 AM
MN News

Boys aged 13-16 arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The St. Paul boys were caught by police in Cottage Grove.

Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 8.19.54 AM
MN News

St. Cloud sees increase in OD deaths, urges awareness around fentanyl

St. Cloud reported 19 overdose deaths in 2022, including 16 from fentanyl.

snow
MN Weather

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

The storm track will determine who gets the most snow in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 7.22.56 AM
MN News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

The shooting was reported at 9 p.m. Friday.

closed sign
MN Shopping

What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2023

Goodbye 2022.

SPPDHomicide
MN News

Charges: Man kills woman at St. Paul home where son was shot days earlier

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday.

Sledding
MN Weird

Apple Watches worn by sledders blamed for spike in emergency alerts to police

Stearns County Sheriff's Office is asking people to change their settings.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

Still a lot of uncertainty. Definitely not set in stone.

image
MN News

Four now charged in MOA killing; one suspected gunman at-large

The four suspects are all from the Twin Cities area.

Mall of America
MN News

After fatal shooting, Mall of America to check bags at entrances

The Bloomington mall says it's stepping up security after a 19-year-old man was shot dead in Nordstrom last week.

image
MN News

Ski trail groomer and his dog killed in Gunflint Trail structure fire

The fire remains under investigation.

Related

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Arrests made following fentanyl bust in St. Cloud

Authorities searched two St. Cloud apartments Friday morning.

fentanyl
MN News

Minnesota saw record overdose deaths last year, driven by fentanyl

The state recorded 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021.

fentanyl
MN News

Eveleth man gets 11 years for selling woman fentanyl that led to fatal OD

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was sentenced to 134 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Virginia Thursday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Airport police intercept 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud

Three were arrested following a police raid in St. Cloud.

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 2.06.32 PM
MN News

Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Fentanyl-laced drugs blamed for 1 death, 8 overdoses in 24 hours

Police are reminding people fentanyl is a "significant drug of abuse" in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 11.08.47 AM
MN News

7-year-old skateboarder injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The incident happened Friday evening at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

fentanyl
MN Health

Drug overdose deaths increased by 20 percent last year after declining in 2018

Preliminary data show a substantial increase in overdose deaths, especially among synthetic opioids and psychostimulant drugs.