September 29, 2021
St. Cloud State student-athlete arrested over brutal assault of swimmer

The 20-year-old suspect is from Burnsville.
A St. Cloud State student-athlete has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault that has left another student-athlete requiring facial surgery.

The St. Cloud Police Department announced Tuesday evening it has arrested a 20-year-old man from Burnsville in connection with the assault in the early hours of Sept. 18 on the 700 block of 8th Street South.

Chadwick Waldrop, a 20-year-old St. Cloud State swim team member, was found inside a nearby home suffering from head and facial injuries.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but not-life-threatening injuries, with his parents since saying he'll have to undergo facial reconstruction surgery after his nose was broken in four places and he suffered multiple facial fractures.

The arrested suspect is also a St. Cloud student-athlete, though Bring Me The News is not yet identifying him as he has not been charged for the alleged assault.

The police department says the suspect was taken into custody without incident on Thursday evening, and is expected to be charged on Thursday. The suspect has already been suspended from their SCSU team.

Waldrop's family says he heard a female screaming for help outside his home in St. Cloud around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 18. He went outside and asked if everything was OK, at which point he was told by his alleged attacker to mind his business.

His family says Waldrop turned around to go inside when was attacked from behind and knocked to the sidewalk, causing him to hit his head on the concrete and knock him unconscious.

According to his family, the man who attacked Waldrop is a St. Cloud State athlete. Citing "several eyewitnesses," Waldrop's family says the attacker "proceeded to punch and beat him in the head and face." Waldrop suffered extensive injuries:

