St. Cloud State student-athlete suspended from team following alleged assault

The incident reportedly took place off campus on Sep. 18.

St. Cloud Police Department

A St. Cloud State student athlete has been suspended from athletics after allegedly assaulting another student.

According SCSU, the St. Cloud Police Department is investigating an “off-campus incident” between a student athlete and student on Sep. 18.

“SCSU takes these incidents seriously. Safety is a top priority. The student athlete has been suspended from the team as SCSU investigates,” a tweet from the school read.

FOX9 reports that the incident happened on the 700 block of 7th Avenue South. Police were reportedly called to the scene at around 1:40 a.m. after a report of people fighting outside.

The department called the investigation “very active.”

The student’s parents have also started a change.org petition calling for the arrest of the student athlete. As a result of the incident, the student had to undergo 30 stitches and will need multiple surgeries, according to the petition.

The victim's parents said he had responded to the sound of a woman screaming outside his home, and when he went outside he was confronted by the athlete, who "slammed him onto the concrete sidewalk so hard" he was knocked unconscious, before the athlete allegedly proceeded to punch him.

The victim suffered a broken nose, two broken cheekbones, two black eyes, and damage to his teeth.

The petition also alleges the attacker had help moving the victim into his home from a female.