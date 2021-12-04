Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Publish date:

St. Cloud suspect now charged in two local murder cases

Both murders happened within a day of each other in June.
Author:
Angela Renee Jones, St. Cloud murder suspect

A St. Cloud woman has now been charged in both of the local murders that happened within a day of each other six months ago. 

Angela Renee Jones, 33, was indicted by a grand jury Friday in the shooting death of Janessa Lashay Harris, a 28-year-old who was found dead in her apartment on Wednesday, June 2. 

The morning after the discovery of Harris's body, another body was found at the end of a quiet cul de sac, later identified as 25-year-old Litchfield resident Keisa Marie Lange. 

Police at the time acknowledged "notable similarities" between the two cases, including that both women died of gunshot wounds.

Within days of the crimes, four people were charged in Lange's death. One of them was Jones, who was charged with a count of aiding and abetting kidnapping.

In Harris's death, however, she's charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. 

(Under Minnesota law, juries can convict defendants on multiple charges for the same crime, as this Wall Street Journal piece explains.)

Jones is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on a $2,000,000 bail. 

Jail records show she is also facing  child endangerment charges. 

Next Up

Angela Renee Jones, St. Cloud murder suspect
MN News

St. Cloud suspect now charged in two local murder cases

Both murders happened within a day of each other in June.

st anthony 3 crop
MN News

Twin Cities police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Police say all her family and friends have been contacted, and none of them know where she is.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

MPD releases photos of shooting suspect, asks for public's help

The man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

redmons popcorn colbert 2
MN Food & Drink

Support grows for Redmon's Popcorn after shop's sudden closure

The county also commented on the situation, saying it hopes to help owner Zack Redmon.

prior lake high school
MN News

Prior Lake HS investigating another 'racist' video involving student

The principal said the social media video was reported to them this week.

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 3.08.27 PM
MN Coronavirus

Walz: Minnesota has secured 1 million rapid, at-home COVID tests for kids

It comes as the delta variant continues to surge in Minnesota, and the omicron variant might follow.

boundary waters
Minnesota Life

Forest Service limiting permits to BWCAW due to damage, overcrowding

Visitors have been cutting down trees and have been forced to compete for campsites.

police lights
MN News

Lockdown update: Armed man threatened to go to Kimball High School

A high school and elementary school near St. Cloud went into lockdown as a precaution.

chaska sewer
MN News

People in Chaska are flushing the wrong crap down the toilet

Water and sewer crews in Chaska have had to clean the same pump four times in the past seven days.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings facing big injury issues ahead of game against Lions

Will it even matter against the winless Lions?

Brian O'Neill
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: What if the Vikings didn't have Detroit?

The Lions have been like two freebies on the Vikings' schedule the past three seasons.

water drain
MN News

MN will get $116M for water projects as part of infrastructure package

Nationwide, $7.4 billion will be distributed for projects next year.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud teen charged with raping girl in high school bathroom

Police say it happened during a late 2019 basketball game.

MN News

St. Cloud man turns himself in for murder

The victim is a 45-year-old Blaine woman

MN News

St. Paul teen charged with murdering friend following argument

The victim's body was found outside a dog park last weekend.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man taunted wounded victim on camera before 'savage' murder

Ivan Contreras-Sanchez is also accused of helping dump the body in a farming culvert.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

MN mom accused in son's 2018 death now charged with murder

Tasha Tennin was originally charged with manslaughter.

Cloquet welcome sign.
MN News

Suspect in Cloquet funeral shooting indicted on federal charges

He allegedly "fired a rifle into the head of another man" during the funeral.

jason beckman booking photo June 22 2021
MN News

Man who fatally shot longtime St. Cloud professor sentenced

Prior to the shooting, the suspect had knocked on the professor's door asking for help.

Keisa Lange
MN News

4th suspect arrested in death of woman found along St. Cloud road; 3 others charged

Keisa Lange was found dead on the side of a quiet cul de sac from a gunshot.