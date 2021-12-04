St. Cloud suspect now charged in two local murder cases

Both murders happened within a day of each other in June.

A St. Cloud woman has now been charged in both of the local murders that happened within a day of each other six months ago.

Angela Renee Jones, 33, was indicted by a grand jury Friday in the shooting death of Janessa Lashay Harris, a 28-year-old who was found dead in her apartment on Wednesday, June 2.

The morning after the discovery of Harris's body, another body was found at the end of a quiet cul de sac, later identified as 25-year-old Litchfield resident Keisa Marie Lange.

Police at the time acknowledged "notable similarities" between the two cases, including that both women died of gunshot wounds.

Within days of the crimes, four people were charged in Lange's death. One of them was Jones, who was charged with a count of aiding and abetting kidnapping.

In Harris's death, however, she's charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

(Under Minnesota law, juries can convict defendants on multiple charges for the same crime, as this Wall Street Journal piece explains.)

Jones is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on a $2,000,000 bail.

Jail records show she is also facing child endangerment charges.