St. Cloud wrestler sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault of student-athlete

A St. Cloud State wrestler has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for attacking another Huskies student-athlete, fracturing the victim's face.

On Sept. 21, 2021, Ezayah Gomez-Oropeza, 21, of Burnsville, picked up Chadwick Waldrop and threw him to the ground, punching him after he was unconscious outside of his home.

Witness accounts and surveillance footage captured Gomez-Oropeza arguing with a woman on the sidewalk nearby Waldrop's residence. Waldrop was attacked by Gomez-Oropeza after he came outside to see what was going on, according to the charges.

It's noted in the complaint that Waldrop did not approach Gomez-Oropeza "in a confrontational matter."

Waldrop, a swimmer for the Huskies, suffered numerous facial fractures, with an emergency room doctor describing his face as a "jigsaw puzzle," according to a GoFundMe. Waldrop went through multiple reconstructive surgeries as a result.

Gomez-Oropeza admitted to police he assaulted Waldrop, saying he "did not have a knife, did not have a gun, so I hit him."

The Rosemount High School graduate was suspended from the university wrestling team pending an investigation. SCSU confirmed to Bring Me The News Thursday that Gomez-Oropeza is no longer on the wrestling team.

Gomez-Oropeza was sentenced to 90 days in jail, serving it in three stints over the next three years. He also will serve five years of probation and owes almost $25,000 in restitution, according to court documents.

Gomez-Oropeza pleaded guilty to one felony count of third-degree assault in July, after charges were filed in September 2021.