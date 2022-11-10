St. Cloud wrestler sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault of student-athlete

Skip to main content
Former SCSU wrestler sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault of student-athlete

Former SCSU wrestler sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault of student-athlete

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures in the incident.

Stearns County Jail

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures in the incident.

A St. Cloud State wrestler has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for attacking another Huskies student-athlete, fracturing the victim's face.

On Sept. 21, 2021, Ezayah Gomez-Oropeza, 21, of Burnsville, picked up Chadwick Waldrop and threw him to the ground, punching him after he was unconscious outside of his home.

Witness accounts and surveillance footage captured Gomez-Oropeza arguing with a woman on the sidewalk nearby Waldrop's residence. Waldrop was attacked by Gomez-Oropeza after he came outside to see what was going on, according to the charges. 

It's noted in the complaint that Waldrop did not approach Gomez-Oropeza "in a confrontational matter."

Waldrop, a swimmer for the Huskies, suffered numerous facial fractures, with an emergency room doctor describing his face as a "jigsaw puzzle," according to a GoFundMe. Waldrop went through multiple reconstructive surgeries as a result.

Gomez-Oropeza admitted to police he assaulted Waldrop, saying he "did not have a knife, did not have a gun, so I hit him." 

The Rosemount High School graduate was suspended from the university wrestling team pending an investigation. SCSU confirmed to Bring Me The News Thursday that Gomez-Oropeza is no longer on the wrestling team.

Gomez-Oropeza was sentenced to 90 days in jail, serving it in three stints over the next three years. He also will serve five years of probation and owes almost $25,000 in restitution, according to court documents.

Gomez-Oropeza pleaded guilty to one felony count of third-degree assault in July, after charges were filed in September 2021.

Next Up

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

St. Cloud wrestler sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault of student-athlete

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures in the incident.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada

In a separate incident, Ramsey County Child Protective Services had investigated whether or not the baby had encountered heroin back in July.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained steady for weeks in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2019-11-29 at 9.53.36 AM
MN Shopping

When do Minnesota malls open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2022?

Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, but many offer extended hours the next day on Black Friday.

REOSpeedwagonRedRocksWikipediaCommons
MN Music and Radio

REO Speedwagon joins 2023 Lakefront lineup, but Lady A is out again

The band joins Lynyrd Skynyrd, Darius Rucker and Joe Nichols on the lineup.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 10.13.58 AM
MN News

Man leaves phone at strip club, employee finds pipe bomb pictures on it

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court this week.

DiamondDiscoveryARK
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

The two were on an 11-state road trip for their 10th anniversary.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Health

Minnesota doctors urge vaccines for COVID-19, flu ahead of the winter

The Minnesota Medical Association cited increasing influenza numbers across the country.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 8.48.58 AM
MN News

Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion killing

Zaria Rashun McKeever was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of a home invasion in Brooklyn Park.

New-Store-Design_Exterior
MN Shopping

Target reveals its next strategy: Build bigger stores

The retailer plans to increase the floorspace at its new stores.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

NWS updates snow predictions for major storm slamming ND, MN

Upwards of a 12-18 inches could fall in localized areas.

abortion, planned parenthood
MN News

After winning trifecta, DFL leaders to push for codifying abortion protections

It's the first time the DFL has had full control since 2013/14.

Related

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

Charges: Huskies wrestler attacked fellow student-athlete

The attack left the victim with multiple facial fractures.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 9.09.59 AM
MN News

St. Cloud State student-athlete arrested over brutal assault of swimmer

The 20-year-old suspect is from Burnsville.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud State student-athlete suspended from team following alleged assault

The incident reportedly took place off campus on Sep. 18.

Paul Ervin Coleman.
MN News

Charges: Men caught on video moments before St. Cloud murder

Paul Ervin Coleman (pictured) and Alphonso Dale Cotto were arrested in the last week.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Man shot during robbery, assault in St. Paul

The victim said he parked his car when multiple suspects approached him.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 4.45.15 PM
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud meth dealer had numerous weapons. body armor

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 38, faces 12 felony-level charges.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 4.34.12 PM
MN News

Former Forest Lake teacher sentenced for sexual assaulting 2 students

An attorney in the case is calling out the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis to "act."

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

20-year-old trespassing suspect punches cop in St. Cloud

The man was arrested and will be charged with multiple crimes.