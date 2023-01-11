Skip to main content
St. Francis Regional Medical Center expansion to include TRIA Orthopedics

The Shakopee medical campus will see new growth in 2023.

A rendering of the surgery and endoscopy center expected to open at the St. Francis Regional Medical Center campus in Shakopee in 2024. Courtesy of Allina Health.

The St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee will begin construction this year on a 46,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center featuring a TRIA Orthopedics clinic, the medical center announced Tuesday. 

St. Francis Surgery and Endoscopy Center, which will be owned by St. Francis and managed by HealthPartners Park Nicollet, is expected to open in early 2024. 

According to the announcement, the surgical center will offer care in multiple specialities, including orthopedics, general surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and gastroenterology. 

“Investing in our growing community by adding an outpatient surgery center provides patients a convenient, lower cost local option for surgeries and procedures closer to home,” stated Amy Jerdee, president of St. Francis Regional Medical Center. "The new surgery center offers increased access to specialty care on our campus and brings TRIA, a leading orthopedic provider, to the community.”

The TRIA clinic and orthopedic urgent care will serve the broader southwest region with the full complement of orthopedic and sports medicine services.

“From youth athletes to active seniors, we’re seeing unprecedented demand for orthopedic care,” stated Dr. Dean Olsen, TRIA orthopedic surgeon and the orthopedic surgery medical director at St. Francis. “We’re excited to build on our partnership with St. Francis by expanding TRIA’s footprint and serving the southwest metro with the full complement of orthopedic and sports medicine services.”

St. Francis Regional Medical Center is owned by Allina Health, HealthPartners Park Nicollet and Essentia Health. 

The expansion is planned to be constructed on the southeast corner of the hospital campus. 

