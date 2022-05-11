St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

A St. Joseph, Minnesota man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash Friday in St. Cloud.

Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on 9th Avenue North, just north of 15th Street North. Officers identified the driver of the motorcycle to be 27-year-old Tyler Kenneth Koopmeiners.

An investigation revealed that Koopmeiners was heading southbound on 9th Avenue North when he struck a curb, causing him to lose control and crash.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening at the time.

On Sunday, Koopmeiners died from his injuries.

Posts on Facebook describe Koopmeiners as an avid motorcycle and car fan.

Three Minnesotans have died in motorcycle crashes in the past four days, including a 39-year-old man from Kimball and a 59-year-old man from Minneapolis.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.