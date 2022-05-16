St. Louis County set to declare state of emergency ahead of peak flood levels

Skip to main content
St. Louis County poised to declare local state of emergency in preparation for peak flood levels

Volunteers are urgently needed for sandbagging efforts in a small community near Voyageurs National Park.

St. Louis County officials will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to vote on declaring a local state of emergency as flood waters continue to rise. 

High water on lakes and rivers across the region has already caused roads to wash out, and damaged homes, businesses, and bridges.

The National Weather Service is predicting waters to peak within two weeks, according to St. Louis County Board Chair Paul McDonald.

In Kabetogama Township, officials say outside help is desperately needed to continue sandbagging efforts in the small community south of Voyageurs National Park. 

Approximately 200 properties on Lake Kabetogama are at-risk, including 21 resorts, according to township officials. 

Sandbagging efforts began about a week ago with local volunteers and National Park staff bagging sand and delivering the bags around the community. 

Rising water levels are on pace to reach or exceed the all-time high recorded in 1950, according to the township.  

Anyone willing to volunteer is asked to report to Kabetogama Town Hall with gloves and a shovel. The office is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and more information is available by calling 812-875-2082. 

State disaster declaration 

Elsewhere in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has issued a state disaster declaration for Big Stone, Stevens and Traverse counties in southwest Minnesota following last week's severe wind event.

Each county has reported more than 100 damaged roads, according to Homeland Security and Emergency Management. 

In Traverse County, there's been wash outs or blown culverts on every single county road. 

Under the disaster declaration, the state will over 75% of recovery costs. Eligible damages in the three counties total an estimated $267,000, according to the state. 

Climate change note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.

