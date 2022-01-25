St. Louis Park PD release photos of vehicle involved in shooting on I-394

St. Louis Park police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a shooting that happened on Interstate 394 on Jan. 20.

Police responded to the DoubleTree hotel at 1500 Park Place Blvd. in St. Louis Park at 10:55 p.m. after a man reported people in another car shot at him as they drove eastbound on I-394 near Dakota Avenue.

The man was hit multiple times and is expected to survive, police said. He is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators on Monday shared additional information about the incident, including photos of the suspect vehicle (above and below).

Authorities believe the suspect(s) were in a 2014 or newer Nissan Murano SUV that is gray or a similar color.

Police believe the victim and suspect(s) may have been at the Speedway at 6955 Market Street in Golden Valley prior to the shooting. That gas station is on the north side of I-394 at the Louisiana Avenue exit.

Investigators are hoping motorists who were driving in the area of Louisiana Avenue and I-394 or eastbound I-394 at the time of the shooting have dashcam footage of the suspect vehicle. They're asking people to check their dashcam recordings for possible video of the suspect vehicle and send it to police@stlouispark.org.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Louis Park Police Department at 952-924-2618.

Investigators shut down I-394 on Jan. 20 to search for evidence. KARE 11's Dave Peterlinz was at the scene outside the DoubleTree and he posted photos of an SUV littered with bullet holes.

Authorities haven't offered a potential motive for the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.