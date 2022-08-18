Skip to main content
St. Michael home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire

St. Michael home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire

Authorities arrived to find the home fully ablaze.

Pixabay

Authorities arrived to find the home fully ablaze.

A house that was the scene of a standoff between a suspect and police in June was damaged in a fire on Wednesday.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the home at 599 Central AV. W. in St. Michael and arrived to find it "fully engulfed in flames" at around 9:40 a.m.

Crews from fire departments in Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael were called in to battle the blaze. The home was empty at the time, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

The home was the subject of a standoff between police and 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, which ended in an "armed confrontation" that saw Gardas shot by an officer and airlifted to a hospital.

It stemmed from an apparent domestic incident in which Gardas and a woman was arguing, with Gardas allegedly armed with a rifle. Several rounds were reportedly fired at police during the 44-hour standoff.

A woman and three children safely left the home during the incident.

Next Up

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire

Authorities arrived to find the home fully ablaze.

Rosland park bridge
MN News

Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge

The westbound lanes were closed in Edina from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 8.31.42 PM
MN News

Flash flooding as torrential rain hammers Cambridge

Flooding and damage from a non-severe storm Wednesday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 4.02.18 PM
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis nonprofit celebrates anonymous donor's $1.5M gift

Appetite For Change is building sustainable, local food systems in North Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida

The suspect is one of three men connected to a fatal drive-by shooting on St. Paul's West Side.

Deer on road
MN News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

The 55-year-old from Princeton died at a hospital a day after the crash.

U9GqW_wM
MN News

Burnsville approves measure that will make its landfill much taller

The expansion will increase the landfill's allowable height by an additional 268 feet.

michael carbo
MN News

Northern MN man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Nancy Daugherty was found dead in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986.

Red Ox Cafe
MN Food & Drink

Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business

The business posted an announcement on its front door.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 1.43.04 PM
MN News

St. Paul man killed partner, himself while their 5 kids were home

St. Paul confirmed the double shooting on Tuesday evening was murder-suicide.

Kids competing in USA Mullet Championships
MN Weird

Minnesota, Wisconsin kids competing in USA Mullet Championships

The contest is divided into kids and teens divisions.

ATV
MN News

One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the victim died at the scene.

Related

police tape
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael: Man 'fired several rounds' at officers

The standoff began Tuesday and continues Wednesday.

police tape
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael continues late Wednesday afternoon

Communication with the suspect is "sporadic at best," according to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer.

police tape
MN News

BCA issues new details about St. Michael standoff, shooting

New details say a St. Cloud police officer struck the suspect with gunfire.

Brandon Gardas
MN News

St. Michael standoff suspect charged, bail set at $10 million

A judge on Monday set the high bail due to "very significant concerns of public safety" regarding Brandon Gardas.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

The two-day standoff ended at some point Wednesday evening.

MN News

Body found after house fire in northern Minnesota

Firefighters arrived to find a house fully engulfed in flames.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Pole barn fire in northeastern Minnesota kills 70 sheep

Firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'