Home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire

A house that was the scene of a standoff between a suspect and police in June was damaged in a fire on Wednesday.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the home at 599 Central AV. W. in St. Michael and arrived to find it "fully engulfed in flames" at around 9:40 a.m.

Crews from fire departments in Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael were called in to battle the blaze. The home was empty at the time, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

The home was the subject of a standoff between police and 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, which ended in an "armed confrontation" that saw Gardas shot by an officer and airlifted to a hospital.

It stemmed from an apparent domestic incident in which Gardas and a woman was arguing, with Gardas allegedly armed with a rifle. Several rounds were reportedly fired at police during the 44-hour standoff.

A woman and three children safely left the home during the incident.