St. Olaf football player charged after fatal crash in Chicago

An 18-year-old who plays football at St. Olaf College in Minnesota has been charged with reckless homicide following a deadly crash in Chicago.

Kendall Sprouts is accused of driving the wrong way and speeding when he crashed into the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, who was pulled over for a traffic stop before abruptly pulling away and attempting to make a U-turn as officers approached on foot.

Video of the crash has been published online and shows what happened on the 1400 block of South Michigan Ave. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The 22-year-old driver of the Sonata, identified as Keyshawn J. Gray, died in the crash. Two passengers in the Sonata, men ages 18 and 21, were taken to a hospital for care.

The broadside crash happened directly in front of a Jeep, which was struck in a secondary collision. A 32-year-old woman and kids aged 13 and 14 in the Jeep were also hospitalized.

The attorney representing Sprouts noted in court that Sprouts was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash – and that he doesn't have a criminal background, according to FOX 32 in Chicago.

Sprouts is a freshman at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where he is majoring in physics, according to his bio. He attended Morgan Park High Schoo in Chicago where he played football and was on the track and field team. His bio notes that he was an honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society.