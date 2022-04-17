St. Paul 18-year-old dies in single-vehicle wreck on I-35

An 18-year-old from St. Paul was killed when her car rolled into a ditch in Steele County early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 18-year-old was driving a sedan southbound on Interstate 35 in Clinton Falls Township at around 1:09 a.m. when she drifted off the road, overcorrected and lost control.

The car entered the ditch and rolled near milepost 46.

The identity of the St. Paul woman has not been released.

Clinton Falls Township is located just north of Owatonna.