October 25, 2021
St. Paul school superintendent offers to quit after $4.3M lost in hedge fund

Google Street View

Publish date:

St. Paul school superintendent offers to quit after $4.3M lost in hedge fund

The Office of the State Auditor recently released its investigative report on the school.
Author:

The superintendent of the Hmong College Prep Academy in St. Paul has offered to resign after the school lost $4.3 million in a hedge fund. 

Superintendent Christianna Hang has submitted a letter of resignation and intends to step down from her role, the school's board said in a letter to students and families

The board will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss Hang's resignation. 

"From there, the board, the HCPA administration team, and our HCPA staff will take steps to move our school forward in this transition. Our school operations and HCPA’s high-quality instruction will continue as normal," the letter states. 

Hang's planned departure comes after Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha last week released her investigative report on the school, saying in a news release it "failed to comply with Minnesota law regarding school investments" and as a result, the school couldn't account for $4.3 million in public funds. 

The Office of the State Auditor began investigating the school received concerns about the school investing $5 million in the hedge fund Woodstock Capital Partners in 2019.

“Because education is vital to the success of our kids and communities, schools can’t afford to take big risks with the resources that fund them," Blaha said in a statement. 

She added, “It’s important to note that not only did the charter school fail to follow Minnesota law, it did not follow its own investment policies. This situation demonstrates why the law does not allow risky investments by public schools.”

Hang founded the school in 2004 and served as CEO, WCCO noted

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

twin city gardens
MN News

In rare move, MDH takes control of Minneapolis nursing home

The temporary receivership is to ensure resident safety.

nature illuminated - minnesota zoo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Giant, illuminated animals return to Minnesota Zoo this winter

This year's event is also feature a walking experience.

Sen Mark Koran crop
MN News

Lawmaker deletes post encouraging donations to family charged in Capitol riot

Sen. Mark Koran, in his Facebook post, described them as "a good family!"

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 25

The latest data from MDH.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 11.04.26 AM
MN News

Mother charged with beating daughter to death ruled incompetent

The case against the Woodbury woman will be put "indeterminately suspended."

msp airport
MN Business

Employers at MSP Airport seeking to hire 700-plus workers

Employers include restaurants, retail, hotel, airlines and security.

Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 9.38.43 PM
MN News

Driver who died in Hwy. 100 embankment rollover is identified

The 30-year-old was killed in the Saturday evening crash.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy launches another pre-Black Friday sale, the Early Deals Event

This latest round of discounts is available through Oct. 31.

dave chappelle
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dave Chappelle to perform at Target Center in Minneapolis

The comedian is screen his new documentary at part of the 10-city tour.

trick-or-treating, Halloween
Weather MN

What will trick-or-treating weather be like in Minnesota?

No blizzard in sight.

Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 7.06.08 AM
MN Sports

U.S. soccer hero Megan Rapinoe signs her mural at St. Paul bar

Rapinoe paid a visit to The Black Hart ahead of a match at Allianz Field Tuesday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

1 dead after married couple crash UTV in southern Minnesota

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Related

MN News

St. Paul parochial school will close after almost 130 years

Central Lutheran School needed $450,000 to stay open this year.

Riptide standing
MN News

Dog survives 'heinous act' in St. Paul, reward offered

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward.

reconnect rondo - land bridge - st. paul
MN News

Land bridge project to reconnect St. Paul neighborhood gets $6.2M in state funding

The "lid" over I-94 would reconnect Rondo, a predominantly Black neighborhood torn apart to build the highway.

benihana golden valley
MN News

St. Paul school board member kicked out of restaurant, alleges discrimination

The diners said they had asked their table to be cleaned but the manager refused and told them to leave, before calling the police.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

St. Paul Public Schools to end contract with police department

The decision means an end to the school resource officer program.

MN News

St. Paul schools will spend more than $700,000 to change superintendents early

MN Consumer

More layoffs coming at the hedge fund-owned Pioneer Press

The newspaper's editorial department has already been decimated by cuts.

state patrol at governor's residence jan 6 2020
MN News

MN House Republicans condemn violence in DC, rhetoric in St. Paul

"Those who made threats of violence at the rally in St. Paul should be investigated and held accountable," the letter states.