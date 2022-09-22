Skip to main content
St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control policy

St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control policy

The changes provide more freedom to landlords going forward.

Ashley Brown, Flickr

The changes provide more freedom to landlords going forward.

The St. Paul City Council has approved an amendment package that will change the city's rent control ordinance moving forward.

Voters last November approved one the strictest rent control measures in the United States, voting by a margin of 53% to 47% to cap rent increases at 3% with few exceptions.

Decided by a 5-2 vote Wednesday night, the city will now add new regulations to rent stabilization.

Some of the changes include:

  • An exemption to rent control for buildings established in the last 20 years or in the future within 20 years.
  • When a tenant leaves, landlords are able to raise rents by up to 8% plus inflation for the next tenant.
  • Requirement that landlords must notify tenants if they're seeking exemption to the annual 3% cap.

Landlords have already been able to seek up to an 8% raise on rent if they are able to prove they have made upgrades to their respective buildings.

Those who supported the ballot measure in St. Paul have stated it will protect renters from huge rent increases that end up displacing people from their homes.

Opponent said it is among the strictest in the United States and offered few exemptions even if inflation remains high, and said it would hurt new apartment developments because it didn't exempt new construction.

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, some developers pushed for a 30-year exemption instead of the 20-year timeframe the city council approved.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is expected to sign the measure.

To see the meeting in full, click here and read the agenda here.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 12.48.13 PM
MN Business

Texas company buys Roseville's Har Mar Mall for $50 million

The mall is home to a Cub Foods and a Burlington, among other stores.

image
Minnesota Life

Nightmare traffic near Ren Fest causes headache for businesses

The festival runs through Oct. 2.

DPS John Harrington
MN News

Increased state police presence in Twin Cities to stay till year's end

Topics included HEAT patrols, violent crime, fentanyl and street racing.

image
MN Food & Drink

Vegan East sign goes up at former QC Pizza spot in Minneapolis

Vegan baked goods appear to be on the horizon in the Southside.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The amount of COVID detected in wastewater jumped, as did hospitalizations.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 11.11.14 AM
MN News

Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment

The trio asked a resident if a family member was home.

image
MN Food & Drink

Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater

One of the most popular dining spots in Stillwater has ended its run.

ActivePoliceSceneRochesterSchool
MN News

Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls across MN

The calls affected 16 school districts in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 8.54.33 AM
MN News

Oakdale student hit by driver while leaving school Wednesday

The student was “awake and alert" after the crash, according to the school's principal.

for rent sign
MN News

St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control policy

The changes provide more freedom to landlords going forward.

Target store
MN Shopping

Target to start holiday deals earlier than ever, hire 100,000 workers

The retailer is getting a jump on the holiday season in what has otherwise been a tough year.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body of Granite Falls man found 3 days after he was reported missing

Jonathen Andrew Knutson, 26, was reported missing by his family Saturday.

Related

Melvin Carter
MN News

Melvin Carter easily wins re-election, St. Paul approves strict rent control

Voters approved one of the strictest rent control measures in the nation.

for rent sign
MN News

Minneapolis voters approve rent control ballot question

It gives the City Council the ability to enact rent stabilization policies.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

St. Paul man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 280

The crash happened in St. Paul.

Hamline Midway rendering
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul to rebuild Hamline Midway Library, remodel two others

A 92-year-old library is set to be demolished to make way for a larger, more accessible branch.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Man shot during robbery, assault in St. Paul

The victim said he parked his car when multiple suspects approached him.

bethesda hospital
MN Health

MDH backs new mental health hospital in St. Paul, but has concerns

The facility would be located at the former Bethesda Hospital site, near the Minnesota Capitol building.

cigarette-gc8e7e7299_1280
MN News

St. Paul considering $10 minimum for a pack of cigarettes

It's among a number of sweeping tobacco reforms it's considering this week.