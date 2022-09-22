St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control policy

The St. Paul City Council has approved an amendment package that will change the city's rent control ordinance moving forward.

Voters last November approved one the strictest rent control measures in the United States, voting by a margin of 53% to 47% to cap rent increases at 3% with few exceptions.

Decided by a 5-2 vote Wednesday night, the city will now add new regulations to rent stabilization.

Some of the changes include:

An exemption to rent control for buildings established in the last 20 years or in the future within 20 years.

When a tenant leaves, landlords are able to raise rents by up to 8% plus inflation for the next tenant.

Requirement that landlords must notify tenants if they're seeking exemption to the annual 3% cap.

Landlords have already been able to seek up to an 8% raise on rent if they are able to prove they have made upgrades to their respective buildings.

Those who supported the ballot measure in St. Paul have stated it will protect renters from huge rent increases that end up displacing people from their homes.

Opponent said it is among the strictest in the United States and offered few exemptions even if inflation remains high, and said it would hurt new apartment developments because it didn't exempt new construction.

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, some developers pushed for a 30-year exemption instead of the 20-year timeframe the city council approved.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is expected to sign the measure.

To see the meeting in full, click here and read the agenda here.