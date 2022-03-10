Skip to main content
St. Paul CVS location closing for good on April 1

Employees have been offered comparable positions at other CVS stores.

Google Streetview

A CVS Pharmacy in St. Paul — one of the oldest in Minnesota — is closing in a few weeks.

The store at 499 Snelling Ave., on the corner of Snelling and University avenues, will close on Friday, April 1, Amy Thibault of CVS told Bring Me The News. She called the move a "difficult decision."

All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS at 30 Fairview Ave. S, which is about a mile and a half away, Thibault said. Meanwhile, employees at the Snelling CVS will be offered "comparable roles" at other CVS locations.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in our communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations," Thibault explained. 

The Pioneer Press says the Snelling Avenue CVS is one of the oldest CVS pharmacies in the state, and it was closed for seven months after the May 2020 civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd. 

There are 16 other CVS Pharmacy locations in Ramsey County, including nine with MinuteClinic medical clinics. 

The closure of the Snelling Avenue CVS comes several months after the pharmacy chain announced it would be realigning its retail footprint, including closing about 300 stores per year over the next three years. 

Bring Me The News asked CVS if any other Minnesota stores were slated for closure. It declined to answer.

cvs pharmacy st. paul
