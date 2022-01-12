Skip to main content
St. Paul family heartbroken after burglar kills their dog

The suspect broke into the home, stole items and shot the dog.

A family whose beloved dog was fatally shot during a burglary at their home is raising money in hopes of offering a reward to find the person responsible. 

St. Paul police (SPPD) said a man used a shovel to break into a home on the 2000 block of St. Margaret St. at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 5. He stole an AR-15 handgun, silver bars worth $7,600 and shot the family's golden retriever on his way out. 

Homeowner Tony Kiris got home that day to find a broken window and dried blood throughout the home. Then he found his dog dead in the basement. 

He told WCCO he "lost his best friend" and the killer's arrest "would mean everything." 

“I can’t imagine this happening to anyone else. To lose a dog that means pretty much everything. It’s hard to explain to people who don’t have dogs how much my dog meant to me," Kiris told the news station.

Police have asked for the public's help identifying the man, who was captured on surveillance video. The suspect has tattoos on his cheek and hand, police said. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, black and white shoes and a black Chicago Blackhawks hat with a red brim, police said.

st paul robbery suspect

And Kiris' family has set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $10,000 to put toward a reward to find the suspect and bring justice to the dog, named Max. 

"Not only robbed of his goods valued over $10,000 but we were robbed of our dog of 10 years," Sydney Evangelist, who is a child of the man whose home was burglarized, wrote on the GoFundMe page. 

"Our dog Max who we were all raised upon had a personality of his own. With that being said he can never be replaced. Words can not express the pain we are feeling. It’s not about the material things it’s about our dog that was brutally murdered by this heartless person," Evangelist added. 

SPPD spokesperson Natalie Davis told Bring Me The News on Wednesday, Jan. 12, that they have no updates on the case and this is still an open investigation. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 651-266-5867.

