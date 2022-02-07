Skip to main content
St. Paul hit-and-run victim still critical, police ask for help finding suspect vehicle

St. Paul hit-and-run victim still critical, police ask for help finding suspect vehicle

The department released new photos showing the suspect vehicle.

St. Paul Police Department

The department released new photos showing the suspect vehicle.

The 64-year-old struck by a hit-and-run driver more than a week ago is still hospitalized in critical condition.

The St. Paul Police Department provided an update to the case Monday, noting neither the suspect vehicle nor the driver in the Jan. 28 crash have been located. The victim had been on foot near the intersection of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue in St. Paul when he was struck around 8:30 p.m., with officers finding him unconscious

The driver sped off before police arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains 10 days later.

But the St. Paul Police Department is now sharing photos of the vehicle they believe was involved: A dark gray or sage Chevy Tahoe LTZ, made between 2008 and 2014, with damage to the exterior mirror on the passenger side. 

st paul jan 28 hit and run photo sppd facebook 1
3
Gallery
3 Images

"Our investigators have collected evidence from the scene, interviewed possible witnesses and collected surveillance video — but they haven’t been able to locate the vehicle or the driver," SPPD wrote Monday, sharing photos of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the driver, the vehicle or the crash is being asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5656, with the department noting tips can be provided anonymously.

Next Up

st paul jan 28 hit and run photo sppd facebook 2 crop
MN News

New photos show suspect vehicle in St. Paul hit-and-run

The department released new photos showing the suspect vehicle.

273537952_314955894012867_1652058331169188968_n
MN News

8 kids on school bus involved in crash in west-central MN

The only person taken to a hospital was the driver of the truck that crashed into the bus.

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

Fugitive who fled MN to North Carolina convicted of child porn charges

John Wayne Drysdale, 69, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday.

pexels-maitree-rimthong-1602726
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: What can happen if you pick stocks over savings

With today's inflation, the value of a savings account has declined - there's a better place to make your money work.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Guilty: Man found with illegal gun after light rail train hit his car

Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill's vehicle was hit by a light rail train in St. Paul in October.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 1.43.01 PM
MN Wild

Matt Dumba still out with injury suffered in fight with Anders Lee

Dumba was injured during a fight with Edina native Anders Lee.

stearns county Missing juvenile McNeal crop
MN News

St. Cloud 14-year-old has been missing nearly 3 weeks

He was last seen at his home on Jan. 19.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Woman stabs 71-year-old man with whom she was living

She was doing a needlework project when she got up and stabbed him, charges said.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

7 men charged in relation to string of violent crimes in Minneapolis

The men made their initial court appearances Thursday.

Jasinski - crop
MN News

Snowmobile crash leaves MN lawmaker with broken back, pelvis

The 55-year-old was thrown from his snowmobile and later airlifted to a hospital.

Dave Ryan gave me crabs
MN Weird

What's up with the 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs' billboards?

Now here's something you don't see every day.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 11.37.23 AM
MN News

New details about SUV that fled fatal hit-and-run in Twin Cities

The vehicle was last seen at the Hwy. 10/61 exit from westbound I-94.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver

The victim was on foot when an SUV driver hit him.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Woman killed in early morning hit-and-run in St. Paul

The driver ran over the woman's legs then left the scene. They have not been located.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.

hit and run st. paul
MN News

St. Paul police ask for help finding driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

A woman in her 60s was fatally struck by a utility van in an intersection in St. Paul Thursday evening.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 9.11.47 AM
MN News

Fatal hit-and-run suspect turns himself in; search for vehicle continues

A 34-year-old woman was killed in the collision Monday evening.

St. Paul hit and run
MN News

Surveillance photo shows suspect in St. Paul hit-and-run case

Police are asking the public for help identifying the man.

st paul walgreens attempted robbery video screengrab crop
MN News

Teen charged in attack that sent 81-year-old to hospital

The suspect's mother called police and turned him in, charges say.