New photos show suspect vehicle in St. Paul hit-and-run

The 64-year-old struck by a hit-and-run driver more than a week ago is still hospitalized in critical condition.

The St. Paul Police Department provided an update to the case Monday, noting neither the suspect vehicle nor the driver in the Jan. 28 crash have been located. The victim had been on foot near the intersection of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue in St. Paul when he was struck around 8:30 p.m., with officers finding him unconscious.

The driver sped off before police arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains 10 days later.

But the St. Paul Police Department is now sharing photos of the vehicle they believe was involved: A dark gray or sage Chevy Tahoe LTZ, made between 2008 and 2014, with damage to the exterior mirror on the passenger side.

"Our investigators have collected evidence from the scene, interviewed possible witnesses and collected surveillance video — but they haven’t been able to locate the vehicle or the driver," SPPD wrote Monday, sharing photos of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the driver, the vehicle or the crash is being asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5656, with the department noting tips can be provided anonymously.