Liquor store employee shot twice while trying to stop shoplifter

A St. Paul liquor store employee was shot Sunday when he tried to stop a shoplifter.

St. Paul police responded to a report of a shooting at the parking lot of Park Liquors, 140 Snelling Ave. N, at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, SPPD spokesperson Steve Linders told Bring Me The News.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital, where he's in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the victim works at the liquor store and he confronted a shoplifter who had just left the store. That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, Linders said.

No one has been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.

This is the second time in a month someone at a liquor store has tried to stop a shoplifter and was subsequently shot.

Back on Dec. 27, 2021, Trinis Derrell Edwards fatally shot 44-year-old Kenneth Davis Jr. at Big Discount Liquor, prosecutors allege.

According to the second-degree murder charges, Davis, a customer, was trying to stop Edwards from stealing a bottle of vodka. During the altercation in the parking lot, Davis dropped his gun but Edwards grabbed it and shot Davis twice.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.