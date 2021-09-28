St. Paul man arrested after calling police to report he killed his wife

A St. Paul man has been arrested in connection to his wife's death after he called 911 to report he killed her, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) says the 46-year-old man called 911 at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday to report he'd shot his wife inside their home on the 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West, in St. Paul's North End.

Dispatchers sent the call through to the SPPD, and officers found the man in the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center parking lot, SPPD spokesperson Steve Linders said during a news conference Tuesday.

He was taken inside for questioning, and while that was going on police responded to his home.

Officers knocked on the door and didn't get an answer, so they went inside. That's where they found his wife, who was in her 40s, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Linders said.

The man was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of homicide, a news release says.

Linders said he's been with the SPPD for seven years and never once was he aware of a time when a suspect called police to say, "I just killed someone and I'm outside your front door."

"I guess that's a good thing. It certainly makes our job easier; we have a full confession from him," Linders said. "But it's probably of little solace to the family who lost a loved one."

The motive for the shooting is currently unclear. Investigators are working to determine what happened in the moments before, during and after she was killed, the release said. Police are seeking "several warrants," which should help them gather evidence from the scene.

Linders said in the last year, there have been four calls to the home or the intersection near the home but "certainly nothing that would have led us to believe that this would happen," Linders said.

The suspect called 911 in June after he was shot in the hand, with police believing he was not the target. And two unfounded calls — one where he called 911 to report some "strange behavior, possibly involving his wife" and another where he reported that someone may have been in his house, Linders said. He wasn't sure what the fourth call involved.

The woman's death marked the 30th homicide in St. Paul this year. At least 20 Minnesotans have died from intimate partner homicide this year, according to Violence Free Minnesota.

Linders encouraged anyone in an abusive relationship to call the police for help "because help is available."

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.