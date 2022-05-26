Skip to main content
St. Paul man charged in online 'sextortion' scheme targeting at least 500 girls

Yue Vang, 31, was charged in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

A St. Paul man has been charged with soliciting at least 500 girls in an online “sextortion” scheme.

Yue Vang, 31, was charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort in U.S. District Wednesday.

For five years, Yang created fake accounts pretending to be a woman on services including Kik, Snapchat and Skype to talk to minor girls in the U.S. and abroad, according to court documents.

With the fake accounts, Yang would coerce the girls into sending sexually explicit images and videos He’d then threatened to distribute the content unless the girls agreed to send more.

In June 2016, Vang threatened to “ruin” a 15-year-old girl’s life by distributing explicit images of her to her classmates and parents unless she agreed to send additional images and videos.

At least 500 victims of Vang’s scheme have been identified. Law enforcement are currently working to confirm the identities of more victims. 

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim can find more information on this page.

