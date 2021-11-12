Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother
The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.
St. Paul Police Department, Twitter

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

A 38-year-old man is now charged with murder following a grisly assault at a St. Paul home earlier this week.

St. Paul police were called to the "disturbing" scene on the 600 block of Cook Street just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, after woman ran to a neighbor and asked them to call 911. A man she was living with, the woman said, was "acting erratically" and attacking his mother.

When officers arrived to the residence, Christopher Olson opened the door, covered in blood and crouching over his mother's body in the entryway, according to charges filed against him Friday.

Police identified the victim as Sonja Olson, 61. She is remembered in an obituary as a "[b]eloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, daughter and sister."

The woman who ran across the street to the neighbor spoke with police, saying she lives at the home and had heard Olson yelling at his mother upstairs, according to the criminal complaint. He threatened to hurt himself, she told police, but when she looked upstairs, she saw Olson grab his mother by the face while yelling at her, according to the charges. Olson then pushed his mother, who began calling for help, and looked at the witness in a way that scared her — so she ran to the neighbors and told them to call 911, the complaint states.

Police arrested Olson at the scene. Prosecutors allege he is bipolar and had not been taking his medication.

Olson is accused of second-degree murder, with the criminal complaint detailing a host of gruesome injuries prosecutors allege he inflicted upon his mother. She had numerous stab wounds to her head and face, leaving her severely disfigured, as well as blunt force injuries to other areas of her body, the charges state.

Olson made his first appearance Friday morning, and the judge ordered a competency exam. An omnibus hearing is set for Jan. 5, 2022.

He declined to speak to police, according to the complaint.

