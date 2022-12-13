Man convicted for trying to sell kilo of cocaine in Home Depot parking lot

A St. Paul man has been convicted in federal court after he attempted to sell a kilogram of cocaine at the St. Louis Park Home Depot parking lot.

Hugo Escudero, 45, attempted to sell the drug, weighing around 2.2 lbs, for an estimated $38,000.

Police also found an additional 13.5 kilograms (30 lbs) of cocaine at two properties belonging to Escudero.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Escudero was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial.

Escudero was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute. He will be sentenced at a later date.