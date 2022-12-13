Skip to main content
St. Paul man convicted for trying to sell kilo of cocaine in Home Depot parking lot

The value of the amount of cocaine the man attempted to sell is estimated at $38,000.

A St. Paul man has been convicted in federal court after he attempted to sell a kilogram of cocaine at the St. Louis Park Home Depot parking lot.

Hugo Escudero, 45, attempted to sell the drug, weighing around 2.2 lbs, for an estimated $38,000.

Police also found an additional 13.5 kilograms (30 lbs) of cocaine at two properties belonging to Escudero.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Escudero was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial. 

Escudero was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute. He will be sentenced at a later date.

