St. Paul man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 280

A motorcyclist died when he lost control in the Twin Cities early Tuesday morning.

A 45-year-old man from St. Paul was killed in the crash on Highway 280, with the victim's identity set to be released sometime Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, he was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson southbound on Hwy. 280 at about 2:10 a.m. when he lost control on the curve to eastbound Interstate 94.

His bike came to a rest in the grass median, with the driver suffering fatal injuries.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.