St. Paul man found shot inside his truck dies 3 weeks later

The 57-year-old died Mar. 1 at Regions Hospital.

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

A man who was shot in the head while sitting in his truck in St. Paul has died, according to St. Paul Police Department. 

James Jeffrey King Sr., 57, was shot in the head and found inside his truck parked in the driveway of his St. Paul home on the 200 block of Front Avenue on Feb. 9. He died Tuesday, March 1, at Regions Hospital, where he had remained in critical condition since the shooting. 

Who shot King is unknown but investigators continue to work the case as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul PD at 651-266-5650. 

A GoFundMe campaign organized by King's brother says "he was in his vehicle in the cold for nine hours without medical attention" before he was found. The fundraiser was started to help cover medical expenses. 

The shooting marks the ninth homicide in St. Paul this year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

