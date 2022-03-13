Skip to main content
St. Paul man gets 15 years in prison for forcing 2 women into sex work

Kevin Anthony, 37, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County Court.

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for forcing two women into sex work.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Kevin Anthony, 37, had been sentenced to 180 months in prison for promoting prostitution and receiving profits of prostitution. Anthony will also need to pay $2,000 in fines and register as a sex offender.

The fines are associated with both his charges and his extradition from Florida. Anthony fled from the courthouse in September of 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, between February and March of 2020, Anthony solicited customers for sex with two different women and kept the money for himself.

Advertisements for the sex were posted online with Anthony’s cell phone number attached.

Police responded to one of the advertisements and made arrangements to meet with Anthony and one of the victims on March 13, 2020, at a Bloomington hotel. The victim took the police to a hotel room, where they also found drugs. Both the victim and Anthony were arrested.

While in jail, the victim told police that she had recently reconnected with Anthony and briefly dated him. He suggested she get involved with sex work and she initially agreed. But after she said she didn’t want to continue, Anthony threatened her.

She also told police that Anthony had assaulted her and forced her to use drugs.

The victim informed police about another woman forced into prostitution by Anthony. According to the criminal complaint, she was pregnant with Anthony’s child and forced to continue working while pregnant.

A search of Anthony’s phone found that he was involved with multiple advertisements commercial sex, as well as videos capturing Anthony talking about commercial sex. 

Anthony currently has 303 days in credit for time served

He has past felony convictions for sex trafficking, false imprisonment and domestic assault.

