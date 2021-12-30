Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
St. Paul man gets more than 8 years in prison for arson, riot at Target HQ
St. Paul man gets more than 8 years in prison for arson, riot at Target HQ

The unrest happened after false reports about a man's suicide spread on social media in August 2020.
Chad Davis, Flickr

The unrest happened after false reports about a man's suicide spread on social media in August 2020.

A man convicted of burning, looting and damaging stores, including Target's headquarters, in Minneapolis in August 2020 has been sentenced to prison.

Victor Devon Edwards, 32, of St. Paul, has been sentenced to 100 months (8.33 years) in prison followed by two years of supervised release for his role in the Aug. 26, 2020, incident, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

That day there was rioting and looting in downtown Minneapolis following the suicide of a homicide suspect on Nicollet Mall, which sparked false rumors on social media that the suspect had been shot dead by police.

The unrest happened three months after Minneapolis police murdered George Floyd, sparking several nights of rioting and unrest. 

During the unrest, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Edwards — sometimes joined by two other co-defendants Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson and Leroy Lemonte Perry Williams — "engaged in acts of rioting, looting, and other property damage."

He and Jackson stole women's purses and other items from Saks Off Fifth starting around 9 p.m. A couple of hours later, Edwards used a construction sign to break into Target's headquarters at 1000 Nicollet Mall. Jackson started a fire while inside, and Edwards added fuel to it, authorities say.

Edwards also was captured on surveillance video going inside Brit's Pub, which was "engulfed" in flames shortly after he went inside, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. 

At one point, the charges state, someone texted Edwards to ask him what he was doing downtown, and he replied: “Lootin'," prosecutors said. He also bragged about his participation in the unrest and took orders from friends for items to loot. 

A federal grand jury convicted Edwards on Aug. 12 of one count of riot and one count of arson.

Jackson was sentenced in June to 33 months (2.75 years) in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit arson at the Target headquarters. 

Williams also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. It's unclear if he has been sentenced. 

Related

Flickr - Target corporate headquarters - Seppt 2020
MN News

Man who broke into Target HQ during unrest guilty of arson, riot

The break-in happened after false reports about a man's suicide spread on social media.

Target headquarters
MN News

2 men plead guilty to arson at Target headquarters in Minneapolis

The two men were charged in the Aug. 26, 2020, arson that happened following false rumors about a police shooting.

Henderson ziegler
MN News

Savage man gets 6.5 years in prison for arson at Dakota County courthouse

He and another man were charged in connection to the May 29 fire.

Target headquarters
MN News

3 Minnesotans face additional charges in arson at Target headquarters

The three men were previously charged with arson in connection to the Aug. 26 fire following unrest in downtown Minneapolis.

Matthew Rupert
MN News

Illinois man gets nearly 9 years in prison for arson during riots in Minneapolis

He livestreamed himself lighting a Sprint store on fire.

Matthew Rupert
MN News

Illinois man pleads guilty to arson after traveling to Minneapolis to riot

The 28-year-old recorded himself on Facebook live causing destruction in Minneapolis last summer.

thomas moseley
MN News

Blaine man accused of rioting now charged with federal gun crimes

He's accused of carrying a gun while being a drug user.

Screen Shot 2020-12-15 at 2.58.20 PM
MN News

Brainerd man sentenced to 4 years in prison for arson at Third Precinct

He's also ordered to pay $12 million in restitution.