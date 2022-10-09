Skip to main content
St. Paul man gets over 3 years for illegal gun buying scheme

One of the guns was used in a deadly shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park in downtown St. Paul last year.

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role an an illegal gun buying scheme, which included obtaining the gun used in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 28, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. In May, Young-Duncan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make a false statement in the purchase of a firearm.

Between May and October of 2021, Young-Duncan worked with an accomplice to buy at least 25 guns. His co-conspirator would buy them at locations throughout the Twin Cities, falsely claiming on documents to be the buyer.

The firearms were then given to Young-Duncan, who would keep the guns or give them to someone else.

Of the guns bought in these scheme, one was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park shooting on Oct. 10, 2021, which saw multiple shooters open fire, killing one woman and injuring 14 other people.

Earlier this week, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison announced his office is suing Fleet Farm for selling guns to people who later turned out to be straw buyers (buying guns and distributing to others, including ineligible people). Ellison alleges one of the guns was used in the Seven Street Truck Park.

