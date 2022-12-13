Skip to main content
St. Paul man identified as victim in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run

St. Paul man identified as victim in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run

Police have also provided a description of the vehicle involved.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

Police have also provided a description of the vehicle involved.

Police in Maplewood have identified an individual who died in a hit-and-run incident that happened Friday night.

Authorities said 56-year-old Mark Koepke, from St. Paul, was killed at about 10 p.m. in the area of McKnight Road near Margaret Street.

The suspect vehicle sought by police is a 2011-2020 dark blue Dodge Caravan with front right-end damage. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday morning.

Police found Koepke in the road surrounded by bystanders who were trying to help him after he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information surrounding this case is asked to call Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or send him an email at Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.

Next Up

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

St. Paul man identified as victim in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run

Police have also provided a description of the vehicle involved.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

MDH urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID ahead of holidays

MDH said children ages 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the updated vaccine.

ThePaintedTurtleMPRBNokomis
MN Food & Drink

New concession operator chosen to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

The Painted Turtle will open in late spring or early summer of 2023.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 14, in life-threatening condition after crashing stolen Kia

Police note the major rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts in 2022.

pexels car driving
MN News

Driver 'flashed handgun' during road rage incident in Nicollet Co.

The incident happened Thursday on Hwy. 14.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

Winter storm: Schools announce e-learning days, early closures, late starts

Western, central, and northern areas of Minnesota are set to be hit hard.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Winter storm and ice warnings issued ahead of dynamic storm

The Twin Cities is under an advisory.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

2 hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes stolen truck in Sartell

Police had been attempting to stop the vehicle when the crash occurred.

image
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

Doug Keddie was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and moved into hospice care.

JenJohnsonGoFundMe
MN News

Scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver

Jenni Johnson, 46, was a mother of three lacrosse players.

squirrel, snow
MN News

Charges: Man, 76, shoots at squirrel from his bedroom, hit neighbors' house

The man said he was at "war" with squirrels, according to the complaint.

Related

police lights
MN News

Police seek suspect after fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood

The victim died at the scene Friday evening.

Terrance Valdez Leslie
MN News

Man charged with murder of girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood

Police found videos on the man's phone of the child's injuries.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man found dead with 'trauma to his face' in St. Paul

A man was found dead with "trauma to his face" in St. Paul after 3 a.m.

Police tape
MN News

St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident involving the suspect Monday night.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle

Police said no arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

Another 16-year-old was arrested for the killing.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 7.33.42 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

It's the 29th homicide investigation of the year in the state's capital city.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul

The 16-year-old stole a Kia in St. Paul.