St. Paul man identified as victim in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run

Police in Maplewood have identified an individual who died in a hit-and-run incident that happened Friday night.

Authorities said 56-year-old Mark Koepke, from St. Paul, was killed at about 10 p.m. in the area of McKnight Road near Margaret Street.

The suspect vehicle sought by police is a 2011-2020 dark blue Dodge Caravan with front right-end damage. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday morning.

Police found Koepke in the road surrounded by bystanders who were trying to help him after he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information surrounding this case is asked to call Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or send him an email at Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.