St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide

A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis.

Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North.

At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police and paramedics performed life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Mark Bradley, 40, of St. Paul. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police say they believe the shooting happened outside. No arrests have been made and no details on possible suspects have been released, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave a tip online here.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.