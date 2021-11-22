St. Paul man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in NW Minnesota

A driver was killed in a head-on crash in northwestern Minnesota early Monday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's report, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul was driving eastbound on Center Street in Wyandotte Township when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tundra that was in the westbound lane head-on.

The St. Paul man was killed in the crash. He has not yet been identified.

There were two people in the Toyota Tundra, a 73-year-old man from Red Lake Falls and a 68-year-old woman from Red Lake Falls. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the local hospital.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.