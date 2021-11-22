Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
St. Paul man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in NW Minnesota
Publish date:

St. Paul man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in NW Minnesota

He crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.
Author:

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

He crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

A driver was killed in a head-on crash in northwestern Minnesota early Monday. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's report,  a 40-year-old man from St. Paul was driving eastbound on Center Street in Wyandotte Township when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tundra that was in the westbound lane head-on. 

The St. Paul man was killed in the crash. He has not yet been identified. 

There were two people in the Toyota Tundra, a 73-year-old man from Red Lake Falls and a 68-year-old woman from Red Lake Falls. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the local hospital. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

St. Paul man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in NW Minnesota

He crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018
MN News

Female shot in parking lot of Twin Cities Menards store

The incident happened at the same Menards where a robbery happened in September.

Screen Shot 2021-11-21 at 6.44.10 PM
MN News

Driver kills 5 people, injures more than 40 during Waukesha parade

The Waukesha Holiday Parade is in its 58th year.

Image from iOS
MN News

1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins surprises Viking fan van on Minnesota highway

Cousins's new aggressiveness has pulled into the fast lane.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Another Wild rally falls short against Lightning

The Wild scored two goals with the extra attacker but couldn't beat the two-time defending champs.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 shootings in Brooklyn Park under investigation

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson erupts to lead Vikings over Packers

Greg Joseph's game-winner helped the Vikings get back to .500.

Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck
MN News

Officials investigating Duluth apartment fire that displaced 10 people

The fire broke out Friday night on the 600 block of East 4th Street.

Car break-in, smashed window, car theft
MN News

Orono police alert residents after series of 'smash and grab' robberies

The thieves are targeting cars and stealing valuables left inside.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Packers: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings win a pivotal divisional battle?

FEtiw7MXEAAr_Ig
MN News

Man killed in shooting outside apartment building in St. Paul

Shots fired were reported to police around 11:30 p.m.

Related

MN News

Chaska man killed in snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota

The snowmobiler tried to cross Hwy. 169 and was struck by a vehicle.

MN News

3 killed, 2 injured in crash in southeast Minnesota

Another person died in a separate crash in Chisago County.

ambulance
MN News

19-year-old killed in crash in St. Paul; driver injured

The driver went off the road and crashed.

MN News

St. Paul man dies in head-on crash in Wisconsin's Polk County

His vehicle veered across the center line, police say.

ambulance
MN News

2 dead, 2 injured in separate fatal crashes in Minnesota

The State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash involving a driver who was passing another vehicle.

MN News

2 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in west-central MN

It happened Friday morning in Renville County.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in rollover crash in St. Paul the day before his birthday

The 25-year-old was ejected from his vehicle.

saint paul shooting
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the head in St. Paul, another injured

Police arrested two suspects on Thursday.