St. Paul man killed partner, himself while their 5 kids were home

St. Paul confirmed the double shooting on Tuesday evening was murder-suicide.

Police have confirmed that the fatal double shooting at a St. Paul home Tuesday evening was a murder-suicide, with the couple's five children home at the time of the incident.

The St. Paul Police Department provided an update Wednesday that confirms Yia Xiong, a 33-year-old man, shot and Ka Lor, a 30-year-old woman, at their home on the 2000 block of California Avenue East.

Yia Xiong then killed himself, police say, with officers recovering a gun from the scene.

Police were alerted to the incident by one of the couple's five children, who called 911. The children, aged 2-9, were all home at the time of the shooting.

The pair have been in a relationship for around ten years, police say. Their children "are currently safe with family."

The incident remains under investigation, with police asking anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help from groups such as the Saint Paul Intervention Project, at 651-645-2824.

It's also asking those experiencing suicidal thoughts to contact the Ramsey County Crisis Line at 651-266-7900.

