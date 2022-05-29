Skip to main content
St. Paul man pleads guilty in illegal firearms conspiracy

One of the guns Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan obtained was used in a deadly St. Paul shooting last year.

Saint Paul Police, Twitter

A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining at least 25 guns, including the one used in a deadly downtown St. Paul shooting last year.

Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false a statement in the purchase of a firearm in U.S. District Court Thursday.

Between May and October of 2021, Young-Duncan worked with a co-conspirator to purchase firearms, according to court documents. His co-conspirator would purchase the firearms at locations throughout the Twin Cities, falsely stating on documents that they were the buyer.

The co-conspirator would then transfer the guns to Young-Duncan, who would keep the guns or transfer them to someone else.

The two obtained at least 25 guns this way. 

One of the guns was used in an Oct. 10 mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul. The shooting, which occurred when multiple shooters opened fire at the bar, killed one woman and injured another 14 people. 

St. Paul man pleads guilty in illegal firearms conspiracy

