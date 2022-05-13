Skip to main content
St. Paul man sentenced for 2021 robbery spree

Warren Dean, 27, admitted to robbing seven St. Paul businesses in a span of three days.



A St. Paul man has been sentenced to just over nine years in prison (110 months) for a robbing spree he committed last summer.

In addition to the prison time, 27-year-old Warren Dean will have three years of supervised release when he gets out. The U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota made the announcement on Friday.

Court documents state Dean entered a Speedway gas station on June 14, 2021, flashed a realistic-looking replica gun at employees, and ordered them to give him money from the register. After telling the employees to lay on the ground, he collected $292 in cash and fled.

Dean later admitted to robbing or attempting to rob another six St. Paul business between June 14-16, including a salon in Summit-University, and a convenience store and tobacco store in Payne-Phalen.

St. Paul Police attempted to detain Dean after his final robbery on June 16, but he fled from officers and led them on a 30-mile car chase that ended in north Minneapolis after Dean crashed into several cars. 

He refused to surrender, with a four-hour standoff following the crash. Officers were eventually able to take Dean into custody. 

Back in October of last year, Dean entered a guilty plea towards one count of Hobbs Act robbery.

He had been probation for two months following a firearms conviction when he committed his robbery spree. His record also includes 1st-degree aggravated robbery and threats of violence.

MN News

