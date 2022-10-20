St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before driving her to Wisconsin.

Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, kicked in the window of his ex's Minneapolis home and kidnapped her at gunpoint on Feb. 10.

After he forced her into his car, he drove to Wisconsin, sparking a major response from Minneapolis police and the FBI that included a public appeal to find the suspect.

He also threatened the 30-year-old woman with a rifle and hammer and forced her to throw her phone out the window to avoid detection, according to court documents.

Fasig then drove the woman to his father’s home in Wisconsin, where he barricaded the bedroom door so she could not leave.

The next day, Fasig realized the home was under surveillance by law enforcement and attempted to flee. Police stopped his vehicle after a high-speed chase, and Fasig attempted to flee on foot. He was later arrested.

Fasig was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in July.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.