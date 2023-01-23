St. Paul Mayor: Rec center employee accused in shooting had prior suspension

Skip to main content
St. Paul Mayor: Recreation center employee accused in shooting had prior suspension

The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A St. Paul man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head outside of the Oxford Community Center last week had previously served a five-day suspension from his job with the city due to "physical altercation" with a patron, according to Mayor Melvin Carter. 

"This new information raises urgent questions, not only about his conduct, but about our systems to identify, investigate and intervene in response to incidents and reports of behavior which fall beneath our standards," Carter said during a press conference Monday.

Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Friday charged Exavir D. Binford Jr., 26, of St. Paul, with one count of 2nd-degree attempted murder and one count of 1st-degree assault in connection with the Jan. 18 shooting that left the teenager in critical condition. 

Binford had recently been promoted to his role overseeing operations at the community center's popular Jimmy Lee Recreational Center across from Central High School, according to statements from city officials and prosecutors. He'd been employed by the city off-and-on since 2013. 

Carter said he learned on Friday of a 2019 incident in which Binford received a five-day suspension for an "unacceptable, physical altercation" he had with an 18-year-old recreation center patron. 

Binford's personnel file and video footage of the 2019 incident is expected to be released to the public shortly. 

Additionally, Carter said, a third-party assessment will be conducted to assess the city's polices, practices and resources related to public safety, staff training and discipline and systems of support in the city's recreation centers. 

Binford has been terminated from his job, city officials confirmed. 

