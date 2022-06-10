Skip to main content
St. Paul mother sentenced to prison for murdering her 2-year-old

Ciashia Lee, 30, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after she plead guilty last month.

Photo: Ramsey County Jail

After she entered a guilty plea for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, a St. Paul woman has now been sentenced.

Court documents state Ciashia Lee, 30, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after she was convicted of second-degree murder without intent. She is credited with 516 days already served and owes a restitution total of $7,500.

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

Lee was originally charged in January 2021 after a criminal complaint revealed that she "lost her temper" because her daughter, Melody Vang, wouldn't stop crying and woke another baby in the house.

After a 911 call was made by the father, police found the child wrapped in blankets and a rug on the back porch. The complaint noted that the toddler was "cold to the touch" and had "bruising and scratches on her head and body."

Lee admitted to investigators: "I just kept hitting her" while trying to stop her from crying, the complaint says. Lee then put Vang in a closet and took a nap.

The Ramsey County medical examiner found that Melody died from head trauma from assault, ruling the toddler's death a homicide. 

Bring Me The News previously reported, the afternoon before Melody was found dead, the landlord of Lee's home visited for home repairs and while there was "disturbed by the bruising on the girl's face.' The complaint states that the landlord took photos and reported it to child protection services.

Court documents also revealed that Lee had five other children in foster care from the time Melody was born in 2018 until early 2020. The Pioneer Press reported the children were allowed to return to both parents after the parents completed chemical dependency treatment and mental health evaluations. 

The five children have since been placed in protective custody.

