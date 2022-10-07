Skip to main content
St. Paul officers bit in separate incidents at a Target, overnight shelter

The incidents happened Tuesday and Friday

Suspects bit St. Paul police officers in two separate incidents a few days apart.

The St. Paul Police Department said the incidents happened when officers were responding to a Target store on Tuesday and an overnight shelter in the early hours of Friday.

In the Tuesday incident, senior commander Josh Lego was called to the Target Express at 2080 Ford Parkway to speak with staff about recent thefts.

When he was there, a 29-year-old man tried to leave the store with a cart full of stolen goods. Lego stopped the man, and as he tried to arrest him the man allegedly began to fight with him, during which he bit Lego "several times."

The man was arrested for felony assault.

On Friday, police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the Higher Ground shelter at Dorothy Day Place, where staff had reported a "disorderly person who was refusing to leave or comply with the residence rules."

The 27-year-old man allegedly began to fight police as they tried to escort him from the premises, during which he's accusing of biting one of the officers in the leg. He has also been booked for felony assault.

Both of the officers are back at work after being treated for their wounds.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

