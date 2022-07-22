Skip to main content
St. Paul PD: No threat after 'suspicious object' brought closure of High Bridge

St. Paul PD: No threat after 'suspicious object' brought closure of High Bridge

Police said the closure happened "out of an abundance of caution."

Christine Schuster/Bring Me The News

Police said the closure happened "out of an abundance of caution."

Police in St. Paul closed the Smith Avenue High Bridge and called in the bomb squad Thursday night after a suspicious object was found by firefighters. 

The bridge and surrounding areas were later reopened and police say it doesn't appear a crime occurred. 

The incident began unfolding around 8:30 p.m. when the St. Paul Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Water Street after someone reported a person might be in the storm drain. 

According to St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, rescuers did not find anyone in the storm drain, but a "suspicious object" was located. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, the area was secured with a police perimeter, and the High Bridge was closed to traffic," McCabe said. 

The Saint Paul Police Ordnance Disposal Unit, also known as ODU or the bomb squad, was called to the scene to evaluate the object. 

"The object was not found to be a threat and the area was re-opened," McCabe stated. "With the area secured, there was no risk to the public. At this time, it appears that no crime was committed, and no rescue had to occur." 

The bridge reopened around 11 p.m. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 1.39.20 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD: No threat after 'suspicious object' brought closure of High Bridge

Police said the closure happened "out of an abundance of caution."

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 12.57.57 PM
MN Weather

Where to be prepared for severe weather Saturday in Minnesota

Take a look at the latest radar simulations and lightning forecasts.

minnesota river
MN News

Body of 8-year-old girl recovered from Minnesota River

Willow, 8, went missing in the river Thursday afternoon.

image
MN News

Walgreens backlash after employee refused to sell MN woman condoms

The incident happened at a store in Hayward, Wisconsin.

ambulance
MN News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash in Champlin

An online fundraiser says he was on his way to work "when a drunk driver senselessly took his life."

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

State Patrol: Deputy strikes bicyclist who 'failed to yield'

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brady Schmidt
MN News

Man facing DUI charge dies after being found unresponsive in jail

Brady Schmidt, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.

John Ciminski
MN News

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

Police don't believe foul play was involved.

Jesse Hooper
MN News

Charges filed after drunk ATV driver crashes, killing 12-year-old boy

Austin Mehlhoff Copsey, 37, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Screen Shot 2019-02-23 at 8.49.07 AM
MN News

Man dies after being run over by farm equipment in central MN

Authorities identified the victim as a 63-year-old Verndale man.

Gregory Swanson
WI News

Off-duty Wisconsin cop charged with drunk-driving crash that killed man, baby

Greg Swanson has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck
MN News

Explosion, fire at Duluth house leaves one injured

The blaze caused around $90,000 in damage.

Related

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson denies bullying officers, praises St. Paul police

Thompson said officers treated him with "utmost respect."

image
MN News

Bodies of construction workers recovered from St. Paul trench collapse

Fire officials said both bodies had been located, the second after about 12 hours of searching.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".

Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 5.49.46 PM
MN News

Suspect in custody after hostage incident in St. Paul

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Al-Ilhsan Mosque suspects CAIR-MN
MN News

Boyhood friends charged in St. Paul mosque burglary

Suspects Jeremy Glass, pictured on the left above, and Christopher Hughes.