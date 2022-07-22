St. Paul PD: No threat after 'suspicious object' brought closure of High Bridge

Police in St. Paul closed the Smith Avenue High Bridge and called in the bomb squad Thursday night after a suspicious object was found by firefighters.

The bridge and surrounding areas were later reopened and police say it doesn't appear a crime occurred.

The incident began unfolding around 8:30 p.m. when the St. Paul Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Water Street after someone reported a person might be in the storm drain.

According to St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, rescuers did not find anyone in the storm drain, but a "suspicious object" was located.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the area was secured with a police perimeter, and the High Bridge was closed to traffic," McCabe said.

The Saint Paul Police Ordnance Disposal Unit, also known as ODU or the bomb squad, was called to the scene to evaluate the object.

"The object was not found to be a threat and the area was re-opened," McCabe stated. " With the area secured, there was no risk to the public. At this time, it appears that no crime was committed, and no rescue had to occur."

The bridge reopened around 11 p.m.