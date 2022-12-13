Skip to main content
St. Paul PD seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man

St. Paul PD seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man

No arrests have been made.

Investigators on scene of a homicide in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane in the Greater East Side neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Courtesy of Saint Paul Police.

No arrests have been made.

Police in St. Paul are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Maplewood man who was fatally shot in the city's Greater East Side neighborhood earlier this month. 

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer has identified the victim as Isaiah Lamar Coleman. 

According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane around midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for a report of a "man down" in a parking lot. Responders attempted to render aid and called for medics, but Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 651-266-5650. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 2.55.22 PM
MN News

Police seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man

No arrests have been made.

snow
MN Weather

Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota

They’ll be measuring snow along the North Shore in feet, not inches.

Home Depot
MN News

Man convicted for trying to sell kilo of cocaine in Home Depot parking lot

The value of the amount of cocaine the man attempted to sell is estimated at $38,000.

image
MN News

West St. Paul City Council approves residential mental health treatment center

The facility will be the second of its kind in the Twin Cities.

Josiah Oakley
MN News

22-year-old victim identified in north Minneapolis fatal crash

Another person was taken to a hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

image
MN News

Elko New Market residents rally against proposed water bottling plant

A California-based company is looking to bottle the city's water.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 11.07.25 AM
MN Lifestyle

Facing possible closure, MN animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost

The no-kill Grant County Humane Society shelter issued an appeal for members and sponsors this past week.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

St. Paul man identified as victim in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run

Police have also provided a description of the vehicle involved.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

MDH urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID ahead of holidays

MDH said children ages 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the updated vaccine.

ThePaintedTurtleMPRBNokomis
MN Food & Drink

New concession operator chosen to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

The Painted Turtle will open in late spring or early summer of 2023.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 14, in life-threatening condition after crashing stolen Kia

Police note the major rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts in 2022.

pexels car driving
MN News

Driver 'flashed handgun' during road rage incident in Nicollet Co.

The incident happened Thursday on Hwy. 14.

Related

image
MN News

Suspect arrested after man and dog shot on St. Paul's East Side

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

An investigation is underway.

Police tape
MN News

Man found shot dead near St. Paul loading dock identified

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

Another 16-year-old was arrested for the killing.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 6.24.50 PM
MN News

Police investigating double homicide Thursday in St. Paul

St. Paul confirmed the killings Thursday afternoon.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Driver killed in St. Paul crash Friday evening

The crash happened at the intersection of Ames Avenue and White Bear Avenue.

Police tape
MN News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

It happened around 6:10 p.m. on the city's East Side.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Shooting near Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.