Police seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man

Police in St. Paul are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Maplewood man who was fatally shot in the city's Greater East Side neighborhood earlier this month.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer has identified the victim as Isaiah Lamar Coleman.

According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane around midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for a report of a "man down" in a parking lot. Responders attempted to render aid and called for medics, but Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 651-266-5650.